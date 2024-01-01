30,000 South Korean wons to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KRW to LKR at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Sr0.2125 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
KRW to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LKR
1 KRW to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22850.2293
Low0.21250.2125
Average0.21950.2220
Change-6.80%-3.05%
1 KRW to LKR stats

The performance of KRW to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2285 and a 30 day low of 0.2125. This means the 30 day average was 0.2195. The change for KRW to LKR was -6.80.

The performance of KRW to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2293 and a 90 day low of 0.2125. This means the 90 day average was 0.2220. The change for KRW to LKR was -3.05.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KRW0.21250 LKR
5 KRW1.06251 LKR
10 KRW2.12502 LKR
20 KRW4.25004 LKR
50 KRW10.62510 LKR
100 KRW21.25020 LKR
250 KRW53.12550 LKR
500 KRW106.25100 LKR
1000 KRW212.50200 LKR
2000 KRW425.00400 LKR
5000 KRW1,062.51000 LKR
10000 KRW2,125.02000 LKR
20000 KRW4,250.04000 LKR
30000 KRW6,375.06000 LKR
40000 KRW8,500.08000 LKR
50000 KRW10,625.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / South Korean Won
1 LKR4.70584 KRW
5 LKR23.52920 KRW
10 LKR47.05840 KRW
20 LKR94.11680 KRW
50 LKR235.29200 KRW
100 LKR470.58400 KRW
250 LKR1,176.46000 KRW
500 LKR2,352.92000 KRW
1000 LKR4,705.84000 KRW
2000 LKR9,411.68000 KRW
5000 LKR23,529.20000 KRW
10000 LKR47,058.40000 KRW