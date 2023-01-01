10 South Korean wons to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KRW to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 krw
2.51 lkr

1.00000 KRW = 0.25143 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8618751.095791.11761.46261.61930.94404518.7086
1 GBP1.1602611.2713105.721.696991.878811.0953421.7069
1 USD0.912650.786596183.15931.334851.477870.861617.0746
1 INR0.01097480.009458910.012025110.01605170.01777150.01036080.205324

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KRW0.25143 LKR
5 KRW1.25714 LKR
10 KRW2.51428 LKR
20 KRW5.02856 LKR
50 KRW12.57140 LKR
100 KRW25.14280 LKR
250 KRW62.85700 LKR
500 KRW125.71400 LKR
1000 KRW251.42800 LKR
2000 KRW502.85600 LKR
5000 KRW1257.14000 LKR
10000 KRW2514.28000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / South Korean Won
1 LKR3.97728 KRW
5 LKR19.88640 KRW
10 LKR39.77280 KRW
20 LKR79.54560 KRW
50 LKR198.86400 KRW
100 LKR397.72800 KRW
250 LKR994.32000 KRW
500 LKR1988.64000 KRW
1000 LKR3977.28000 KRW
2000 LKR7954.56000 KRW
5000 LKR19886.40000 KRW
10000 LKR39772.80000 KRW