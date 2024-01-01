20,000 South Korean wons to Sri Lankan rupees
Convert KRW to LKR at the real exchange rate
KRW to LKR conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.21250 LKR
0
|1 KRW to LKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2285
|0.2293
|Low
|0.2125
|0.2125
|Average
|0.2195
|0.2220
|Change
|-6.80%
|-3.05%
|View full history
1 KRW to LKR stats
The performance of KRW to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2285 and a 30 day low of 0.2125. This means the 30 day average was 0.2195. The change for KRW to LKR was -6.80.
The performance of KRW to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2293 and a 90 day low of 0.2125. This means the 90 day average was 0.2220. The change for KRW to LKR was -3.05.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Sri Lankan Rupee
|1 KRW
|0.21250 LKR
|5 KRW
|1.06251 LKR
|10 KRW
|2.12502 LKR
|20 KRW
|4.25004 LKR
|50 KRW
|10.62510 LKR
|100 KRW
|21.25020 LKR
|250 KRW
|53.12550 LKR
|500 KRW
|106.25100 LKR
|1000 KRW
|212.50200 LKR
|2000 KRW
|425.00400 LKR
|5000 KRW
|1,062.51000 LKR
|10000 KRW
|2,125.02000 LKR
|20000 KRW
|4,250.04000 LKR
|30000 KRW
|6,375.06000 LKR
|40000 KRW
|8,500.08000 LKR
|50000 KRW
|10,625.10000 LKR