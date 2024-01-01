Convert LKR to KRW at the real exchange rate

250 Sri Lankan rupees to South Korean wons

250 lkr
1,141 krw

Sr1.000 LKR = ₩4.562 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:42
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / South Korean Won
1 LKR4.56233 KRW
5 LKR22.81165 KRW
10 LKR45.62330 KRW
20 LKR91.24660 KRW
50 LKR228.11650 KRW
100 LKR456.23300 KRW
250 LKR1,140.58250 KRW
500 LKR2,281.16500 KRW
1000 LKR4,562.33000 KRW
2000 LKR9,124.66000 KRW
5000 LKR22,811.65000 KRW
10000 LKR45,623.30000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KRW0.21919 LKR
5 KRW1.09593 LKR
10 KRW2.19186 LKR
20 KRW4.38372 LKR
50 KRW10.95930 LKR
100 KRW21.91860 LKR
250 KRW54.79650 LKR
500 KRW109.59300 LKR
1000 KRW219.18600 LKR
2000 KRW438.37200 LKR
5000 KRW1,095.93000 LKR
10000 KRW2,191.86000 LKR
20000 KRW4,383.72000 LKR
30000 KRW6,575.58000 LKR
40000 KRW8,767.44000 LKR
50000 KRW10,959.30000 LKR