5 krw
1.26 lkr

1.00000 KRW = 0.25138 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:32
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KRW0.25138 LKR
5 KRW1.25690 LKR
10 KRW2.51380 LKR
20 KRW5.02760 LKR
50 KRW12.56900 LKR
100 KRW25.13800 LKR
250 KRW62.84500 LKR
500 KRW125.69000 LKR
1000 KRW251.38000 LKR
2000 KRW502.76000 LKR
5000 KRW1256.90000 LKR
10000 KRW2513.80000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / South Korean Won
1 LKR3.97804 KRW
5 LKR19.89020 KRW
10 LKR39.78040 KRW
20 LKR79.56080 KRW
50 LKR198.90200 KRW
100 LKR397.80400 KRW
250 LKR994.51000 KRW
500 LKR1989.02000 KRW
1000 LKR3978.04000 KRW
2000 LKR7956.08000 KRW
5000 LKR19890.20000 KRW
10000 LKR39780.40000 KRW