Belarusian rubles to Turkish liras today

Convert BYN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
8,706.63 try

1.00000 BYN = 8.70663 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3761.34731.545241.67140.921050.80486118.3757
1 CAD0.72674410.9791421.122991.214680.6693170.58492813.3544
1 SGD0.7422251.021311.146911.240560.6835740.59738813.6389
1 AUD0.647150.8904780.87190511.081650.5960120.52086611.8918

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Turkish Lira
1 BYN8.70663 TRY
5 BYN43.53315 TRY
10 BYN87.06630 TRY
20 BYN174.13260 TRY
50 BYN435.33150 TRY
100 BYN870.66300 TRY
250 BYN2176.65750 TRY
500 BYN4353.31500 TRY
1000 BYN8706.63000 TRY
2000 BYN17413.26000 TRY
5000 BYN43533.15000 TRY
10000 BYN87066.30000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Belarusian Ruble
1 TRY0.11485 BYN
5 TRY0.57427 BYN
10 TRY1.14855 BYN
20 TRY2.29710 BYN
50 TRY5.74275 BYN
100 TRY11.48550 BYN
250 TRY28.71375 BYN
500 TRY57.42750 BYN
1000 TRY114.85500 BYN
2000 TRY229.71000 BYN
5000 TRY574.27500 BYN
10000 TRY1148.55000 BYN