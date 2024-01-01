Belarusian rubles to Turkish liras today

Convert BYN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
9,921.72 try

1.000 BYN = 9.922 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Turkish Lira
1 BYN9.92172 TRY
5 BYN49.60860 TRY
10 BYN99.21720 TRY
20 BYN198.43440 TRY
50 BYN496.08600 TRY
100 BYN992.17200 TRY
250 BYN2,480.43000 TRY
500 BYN4,960.86000 TRY
1000 BYN9,921.72000 TRY
2000 BYN19,843.44000 TRY
5000 BYN49,608.60000 TRY
10000 BYN99,217.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Belarusian Ruble
1 TRY0.10079 BYN
5 TRY0.50395 BYN
10 TRY1.00789 BYN
20 TRY2.01578 BYN
50 TRY5.03945 BYN
100 TRY10.07890 BYN
250 TRY25.19725 BYN
500 TRY50.39450 BYN
1000 TRY100.78900 BYN
2000 TRY201.57800 BYN
5000 TRY503.94500 BYN
10000 TRY1,007.89000 BYN