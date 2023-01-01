100 Turkish liras to Belarusian rubles

Convert TRY to BYN at the real exchange rate

100 try
11.40 byn

1.00000 TRY = 0.11398 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

How to convert Turkish liras to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Belarusian Ruble
1 TRY0.11398 BYN
5 TRY0.56988 BYN
10 TRY1.13976 BYN
20 TRY2.27952 BYN
50 TRY5.69880 BYN
100 TRY11.39760 BYN
250 TRY28.49400 BYN
500 TRY56.98800 BYN
1000 TRY113.97600 BYN
2000 TRY227.95200 BYN
5000 TRY569.88000 BYN
10000 TRY1139.76000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Turkish Lira
1 BYN8.77379 TRY
5 BYN43.86895 TRY
10 BYN87.73790 TRY
20 BYN175.47580 TRY
50 BYN438.68950 TRY
100 BYN877.37900 TRY
250 BYN2193.44750 TRY
500 BYN4386.89500 TRY
1000 BYN8773.79000 TRY
2000 BYN17547.58000 TRY
5000 BYN43868.95000 TRY
10000 BYN87737.90000 TRY