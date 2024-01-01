Belarusian rubles to Turkish liras today

Convert BYN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
10,158.40 try

Br1.000 BYN = TL10.16 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.158410.1584
Low9.98059.8379
Average10.07979.9755
Change1.71%2.76%
1 BYN to TRY stats

The performance of BYN to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1584 and a 30 day low of 9.9805. This means the 30 day average was 10.0797. The change for BYN to TRY was 1.71.

The performance of BYN to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1584 and a 90 day low of 9.8379. This means the 90 day average was 9.9755. The change for BYN to TRY was 2.76.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Turkish Lira
1 BYN10.15840 TRY
5 BYN50.79200 TRY
10 BYN101.58400 TRY
20 BYN203.16800 TRY
50 BYN507.92000 TRY
100 BYN1,015.84000 TRY
250 BYN2,539.60000 TRY
500 BYN5,079.20000 TRY
1000 BYN10,158.40000 TRY
2000 BYN20,316.80000 TRY
5000 BYN50,792.00000 TRY
10000 BYN101,584.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Belarusian Ruble
1 TRY0.09844 BYN
5 TRY0.49220 BYN
10 TRY0.98440 BYN
20 TRY1.96881 BYN
50 TRY4.92202 BYN
100 TRY9.84404 BYN
250 TRY24.61010 BYN
500 TRY49.22020 BYN
1000 TRY98.44040 BYN
2000 TRY196.88080 BYN
5000 TRY492.20200 BYN
10000 TRY984.40400 BYN