Argentine pesos to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert ARS to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
929.57 lkr

1.00000 ARS = 0.92957 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87451.084990.29461.486531.671010.9641518.7491
1 GBP1.1435111.2406103.2531.699871.910821.1025221.4399
1 USD0.921750.806062183.22851.37021.540240.888717.2819
1 INR0.01107490.009684920.012015110.01646310.01850610.01067780.207644

How to convert Argentine pesos to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ARS0.92957 LKR
5 ARS4.64784 LKR
10 ARS9.29568 LKR
20 ARS18.59136 LKR
50 ARS46.47840 LKR
100 ARS92.95680 LKR
250 ARS232.39200 LKR
500 ARS464.78400 LKR
1000 ARS929.56800 LKR
2000 ARS1859.13600 LKR
5000 ARS4647.84000 LKR
10000 ARS9295.68000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 LKR1.07577 ARS
5 LKR5.37885 ARS
10 LKR10.75770 ARS
20 LKR21.51540 ARS
50 LKR53.78850 ARS
100 LKR107.57700 ARS
250 LKR268.94250 ARS
500 LKR537.88500 ARS
1000 LKR1075.77000 ARS
2000 LKR2151.54000 ARS
5000 LKR5378.85000 ARS
10000 LKR10757.70000 ARS