1 Argentine peso to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert ARS to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 ars
0.31 lkr

$1.000 ARS = Sr0.3140 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:43
ARS to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 ARS to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32330.3368
Low0.31400.3140
Average0.31840.3274
Change-2.89%-6.69%
1 ARS to LKR stats

The performance of ARS to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3233 and a 30 day low of 0.3140. This means the 30 day average was 0.3184. The change for ARS to LKR was -2.89.

The performance of ARS to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3368 and a 90 day low of 0.3140. This means the 90 day average was 0.3274. The change for ARS to LKR was -6.69.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.481.350.90517.8691.30717.8690.762
1 AUD0.67610.9120.61212.0770.88312.0770.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6351.491119.741.44319.740.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ARS0.31397 LKR
5 ARS1.56986 LKR
10 ARS3.13971 LKR
20 ARS6.27942 LKR
50 ARS15.69855 LKR
100 ARS31.39710 LKR
250 ARS78.49275 LKR
500 ARS156.98550 LKR
1000 ARS313.97100 LKR
2000 ARS627.94200 LKR
5000 ARS1,569.85500 LKR
10000 ARS3,139.71000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 LKR3.18501 ARS
5 LKR15.92505 ARS
10 LKR31.85010 ARS
20 LKR63.70020 ARS
50 LKR159.25050 ARS
100 LKR318.50100 ARS
250 LKR796.25250 ARS
500 LKR1,592.50500 ARS
1000 LKR3,185.01000 ARS
2000 LKR6,370.02000 ARS
5000 LKR15,925.05000 ARS
10000 LKR31,850.10000 ARS