Argentine peso to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 0.314 today, reflecting a -0.176% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.961% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.318 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.314 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.248% decrease in value.