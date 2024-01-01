Convert LKR to ARS at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Argentine pesos

10,000 lkr
29,831.70 ars

Sr1.000 LKR = $2.983 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78983.4411.5070.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0761.1030.6840.9922.688
1 GBP1.2681.7321105.7831.911.1841.7184.656
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 LKR2.98317 ARS
5 LKR14.91585 ARS
10 LKR29.83170 ARS
20 LKR59.66340 ARS
50 LKR149.15850 ARS
100 LKR298.31700 ARS
250 LKR745.79250 ARS
500 LKR1,491.58500 ARS
1000 LKR2,983.17000 ARS
2000 LKR5,966.34000 ARS
5000 LKR14,915.85000 ARS
10000 LKR29,831.70000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ARS0.33521 LKR
5 ARS1.67607 LKR
10 ARS3.35214 LKR
20 ARS6.70428 LKR
50 ARS16.76070 LKR
100 ARS33.52140 LKR
250 ARS83.80350 LKR
500 ARS167.60700 LKR
1000 ARS335.21400 LKR
2000 ARS670.42800 LKR
5000 ARS1,676.07000 LKR
10000 ARS3,352.14000 LKR