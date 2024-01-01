Convert LKR to ARS at the real exchange rate

1 Sri Lankan rupee to Argentine pesos

1 lkr
2.98 ars

Sr1.000 LKR = $2.984 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 LKR2.98351 ARS
5 LKR14.91755 ARS
10 LKR29.83510 ARS
20 LKR59.67020 ARS
50 LKR149.17550 ARS
100 LKR298.35100 ARS
250 LKR745.87750 ARS
500 LKR1,491.75500 ARS
1000 LKR2,983.51000 ARS
2000 LKR5,967.02000 ARS
5000 LKR14,917.55000 ARS
10000 LKR29,835.10000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ARS0.33518 LKR
5 ARS1.67588 LKR
10 ARS3.35176 LKR
20 ARS6.70352 LKR
50 ARS16.75880 LKR
100 ARS33.51760 LKR
250 ARS83.79400 LKR
500 ARS167.58800 LKR
1000 ARS335.17600 LKR
2000 ARS670.35200 LKR
5000 ARS1,675.88000 LKR
10000 ARS3,351.76000 LKR