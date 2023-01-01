United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tunisian dinars today

Convert AED to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
838.479 tnd

1.00000 AED = 0.83848 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.085490.33781.486781.671130.96518.7536
1 GBP1.1428611.2404103.2381.69911.909781.1028621.4318
1 USD0.92130.806192183.231.36981.539650.889117.2781
1 INR0.01106960.009686310.012014910.0164580.01849870.01068240.207595

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tunisian Dinar
1 AED0.83848 TND
5 AED4.19239 TND
10 AED8.38479 TND
20 AED16.76958 TND
50 AED41.92395 TND
100 AED83.84790 TND
250 AED209.61975 TND
500 AED419.23950 TND
1000 AED838.47900 TND
2000 AED1676.95800 TND
5000 AED4192.39500 TND
10000 AED8384.79000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TND1.19264 AED
5 TND5.96320 AED
10 TND11.92640 AED
20 TND23.85280 AED
50 TND59.63200 AED
100 TND119.26400 AED
250 TND298.16000 AED
500 TND596.32000 AED
1000 TND1192.64000 AED
2000 TND2385.28000 AED
5000 TND5963.20000 AED
10000 TND11926.40000 AED