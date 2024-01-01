Convert AED to TND at the real exchange rate

United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tunisian dinars today

1,000 aed
853.240 tnd

د.إ1.000 AED = DT0.8532 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.56278.60.9310.78558.6881.37518.587
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.718299.13310.84363.0131.47719.957

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tunisian Dinar
1 AED0,85324 TND
5 AED4,26620 TND
10 AED8,53240 TND
20 AED17,06480 TND
50 AED42,66200 TND
100 AED85,32400 TND
250 AED213,31000 TND
500 AED426,62000 TND
1000 AED853,24000 TND
2000 AED1.706,48000 TND
5000 AED4.266,20000 TND
10000 AED8.532,40000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TND1,17200 AED
5 TND5,86000 AED
10 TND11,72000 AED
20 TND23,44000 AED
50 TND58,60000 AED
100 TND117,20000 AED
250 TND293,00000 AED
500 TND586,00000 AED
1000 TND1.172,00000 AED
2000 TND2.344,00000 AED
5000 TND5.860,00000 AED
10000 TND11.720,00000 AED