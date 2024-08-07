Colombian peso إلى الدوﻻرات الناميبية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى الدوﻻرات الناميبية is currently ٠٫٠٠٤ today, reflecting a -0.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.865% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى الدوﻻرات الناميبية has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٥ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٤ on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.854% increase in value.