CFA francs BCEAO to Turkish liras today

Convert XOF to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
48.13 try

1.00000 XOF = 0.04813 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:32
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Turkish Lira
1 XOF0.04813 TRY
5 XOF0.24065 TRY
10 XOF0.48130 TRY
20 XOF0.96259 TRY
50 XOF2.40648 TRY
100 XOF4.81296 TRY
250 XOF12.03240 TRY
500 XOF24.06480 TRY
1000 XOF48.12960 TRY
2000 XOF96.25920 TRY
5000 XOF240.64800 TRY
10000 XOF481.29600 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TRY20.77720 XOF
5 TRY103.88600 XOF
10 TRY207.77200 XOF
20 TRY415.54400 XOF
50 TRY1038.86000 XOF
100 TRY2077.72000 XOF
250 TRY5194.30000 XOF
500 TRY10388.60000 XOF
1000 TRY20777.20000 XOF
2000 TRY41554.40000 XOF
5000 TRY103886.00000 XOF
10000 TRY207772.00000 XOF