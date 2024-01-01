Convert XOF to TRY at the real exchange rate

CFA francs BCEAO to Turkish liras today

1,000 xof
53.48 try

CFA1.000 XOF = TL0.05348 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:24
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Turkish Lira
1 XOF0.05348 TRY
5 XOF0.26742 TRY
10 XOF0.53483 TRY
20 XOF1.06967 TRY
50 XOF2.67417 TRY
100 XOF5.34833 TRY
250 XOF13.37083 TRY
500 XOF26.74165 TRY
1000 XOF53.48330 TRY
2000 XOF106.96660 TRY
5000 XOF267.41650 TRY
10000 XOF534.83300 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TRY18.69740 XOF
5 TRY93.48700 XOF
10 TRY186.97400 XOF
20 TRY373.94800 XOF
50 TRY934.87000 XOF
100 TRY1,869.74000 XOF
250 TRY4,674.35000 XOF
500 TRY9,348.70000 XOF
1000 TRY18,697.40000 XOF
2000 TRY37,394.80000 XOF
5000 TRY93,487.00000 XOF
10000 TRY186,974.00000 XOF