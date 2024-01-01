5 CFA francs BCEAO to Turkish liras

Convert XOF to TRY at the real exchange rate

5 xof
0.25 try

1.00000 XOF = 0.04996 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Turkish Lira
1 XOF0.04996 TRY
5 XOF0.24980 TRY
10 XOF0.49960 TRY
20 XOF0.99920 TRY
50 XOF2.49799 TRY
100 XOF4.99598 TRY
250 XOF12.48995 TRY
500 XOF24.97990 TRY
1000 XOF49.95980 TRY
2000 XOF99.91960 TRY
5000 XOF249.79900 TRY
10000 XOF499.59800 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TRY20.01610 XOF
5 TRY100.08050 XOF
10 TRY200.16100 XOF
20 TRY400.32200 XOF
50 TRY1000.80500 XOF
100 TRY2001.61000 XOF
250 TRY5004.02500 XOF
500 TRY10008.05000 XOF
1000 TRY20016.10000 XOF
2000 TRY40032.20000 XOF
5000 TRY100080.50000 XOF
10000 TRY200161.00000 XOF