CFA francs BCEAO to Kyrgystani soms

Convert XOF to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
148.71 kgs

1.00000 XOF = 0.14871 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kyrgystani Som
1 XOF0.14871 KGS
5 XOF0.74352 KGS
10 XOF1.48705 KGS
20 XOF2.97410 KGS
50 XOF7.43525 KGS
100 XOF14.87050 KGS
250 XOF37.17625 KGS
500 XOF74.35250 KGS
1000 XOF148.70500 KGS
2000 XOF297.41000 KGS
5000 XOF743.52500 KGS
10000 XOF1487.05000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KGS6.72472 XOF
5 KGS33.62360 XOF
10 KGS67.24720 XOF
20 KGS134.49440 XOF
50 KGS336.23600 XOF
100 KGS672.47200 XOF
250 KGS1681.18000 XOF
500 KGS3362.36000 XOF
1000 KGS6724.72000 XOF
2000 KGS13449.44000 XOF
5000 KGS33623.60000 XOF
10000 KGS67247.20000 XOF