1 Swedish krona to Turkish liras

Convert SEK to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 sek
2.76 try

1.00000 SEK = 2.76301 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Turkish Lira
1 SEK2.76301 TRY
5 SEK13.81505 TRY
10 SEK27.63010 TRY
20 SEK55.26020 TRY
50 SEK138.15050 TRY
100 SEK276.30100 TRY
250 SEK690.75250 TRY
500 SEK1381.50500 TRY
1000 SEK2763.01000 TRY
2000 SEK5526.02000 TRY
5000 SEK13815.05000 TRY
10000 SEK27630.10000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swedish Krona
1 TRY0.36192 SEK
5 TRY1.80962 SEK
10 TRY3.61924 SEK
20 TRY7.23848 SEK
50 TRY18.09620 SEK
100 TRY36.19240 SEK
250 TRY90.48100 SEK
500 TRY180.96200 SEK
1000 TRY361.92400 SEK
2000 TRY723.84800 SEK
5000 TRY1809.62000 SEK
10000 TRY3619.24000 SEK