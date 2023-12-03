5 Turkish liras to Swedish kronor

Convert TRY to SEK at the real exchange rate

5 try
1.79 sek

1.00000 TRY = 0.35900 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swedish Krona
1 TRY0.35900 SEK
5 TRY1.79498 SEK
10 TRY3.58996 SEK
20 TRY7.17992 SEK
50 TRY17.94980 SEK
100 TRY35.89960 SEK
250 TRY89.74900 SEK
500 TRY179.49800 SEK
1000 TRY358.99600 SEK
2000 TRY717.99200 SEK
5000 TRY1794.98000 SEK
10000 TRY3589.96000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Turkish Lira
1 SEK2.78555 TRY
5 SEK13.92775 TRY
10 SEK27.85550 TRY
20 SEK55.71100 TRY
50 SEK139.27750 TRY
100 SEK278.55500 TRY
250 SEK696.38750 TRY
500 SEK1392.77500 TRY
1000 SEK2785.55000 TRY
2000 SEK5571.10000 TRY
5000 SEK13927.75000 TRY
10000 SEK27855.50000 TRY