1.00000 SEK = 2.13433 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SEK2.13433 CZK
5 SEK10.67165 CZK
10 SEK21.34330 CZK
20 SEK42.68660 CZK
50 SEK106.71650 CZK
100 SEK213.43300 CZK
250 SEK533.58250 CZK
500 SEK1067.16500 CZK
1000 SEK2134.33000 CZK
2000 SEK4268.66000 CZK
5000 SEK10671.65000 CZK
10000 SEK21343.30000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Swedish Krona
1 CZK0.46853 SEK
5 CZK2.34266 SEK
10 CZK4.68532 SEK
20 CZK9.37064 SEK
50 CZK23.42660 SEK
100 CZK46.85320 SEK
250 CZK117.13300 SEK
500 CZK234.26600 SEK
1000 CZK468.53200 SEK
2000 CZK937.06400 SEK
5000 CZK2342.66000 SEK
10000 CZK4685.32000 SEK