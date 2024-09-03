Swedish krona to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Czech korunas is currently 2.205 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a 0.075% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 2.214 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2.201 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.324% increase in value.