Swedish krona to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Czech korunas is currently 2.205 today, reflecting a 0.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.722% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 2.225 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 2.201 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.395% decrease in value.