1 Mexican peso to Singapore dollars

Convert MXN to SGD at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.08 sgd

1.00000 MXN = 0.07685 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86321.089790.86251.480191.649690.9525518.954
1 GBP1.1584811.26235105.2591.714711.911061.1035121.9571
1 USD0.91770.792173183.3831.358351.513890.8741517.3938
1 INR0.01100560.009500420.011992910.01629050.01815590.01048360.208601

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 MXN0.07685 SGD
5 MXN0.38426 SGD
10 MXN0.76852 SGD
20 MXN1.53704 SGD
50 MXN3.84261 SGD
100 MXN7.68521 SGD
250 MXN19.21303 SGD
500 MXN38.42605 SGD
1000 MXN76.85210 SGD
2000 MXN153.70420 SGD
5000 MXN384.26050 SGD
10000 MXN768.52100 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 SGD13.01200 MXN
5 SGD65.06000 MXN
10 SGD130.12000 MXN
20 SGD260.24000 MXN
50 SGD650.60000 MXN
100 SGD1301.20000 MXN
250 SGD3253.00000 MXN
500 SGD6506.00000 MXN
1000 SGD13012.00000 MXN
2000 SGD26024.00000 MXN
5000 SGD65060.00000 MXN
10000 SGD130120.00000 MXN