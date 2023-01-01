1 Mexican peso to Singapore dollars

Convert MXN to SGD at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.08 sgd

1.00000 MXN = 0.07869 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:21 UTC
MXN to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.05888.00521.435811.647980.964918.4064
1GBP1.153811.2207101.5391.656611.90141.113321.237
1USD0.94520.819202183.18071.35711.557630.912117.3974
1INR0.0113630.009848460.01202210.01631510.01872590.01096530.209152

How to convert Mexican pesos to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 MXN0.07869 SGD
5 MXN0.39344 SGD
10 MXN0.78687 SGD
20 MXN1.57374 SGD
50 MXN3.93435 SGD
100 MXN7.86870 SGD
250 MXN19.67175 SGD
500 MXN39.34350 SGD
1000 MXN78.68700 SGD
2000 MXN157.37400 SGD
5000 MXN393.43500 SGD
10000 MXN786.87000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 SGD12.70860 MXN
5 SGD63.54300 MXN
10 SGD127.08600 MXN
20 SGD254.17200 MXN
50 SGD635.43000 MXN
100 SGD1270.86000 MXN
250 SGD3177.15000 MXN
500 SGD6354.30000 MXN
1000 SGD12708.60000 MXN
2000 SGD25417.20000 MXN
5000 SGD63543.00000 MXN
10000 SGD127086.00000 MXN