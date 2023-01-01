5 Mexican pesos to Singapore dollars

Convert MXN to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
0.39 sgd

1.00000 MXN = 0.07868 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:22 UTC
MXN to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.058288.03961.436081.647520.964818.4099
1GBP1.1539311.2211101.5921.657151.901141.1133221.244
1USD0.9450.818934183.19751.35711.55690.9117517.3974
1INR0.01135850.009843250.012019610.01631180.01871340.01095890.20911

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 MXN0.07868 SGD
5 MXN0.39338 SGD
10 MXN0.78675 SGD
20 MXN1.57351 SGD
50 MXN3.93377 SGD
100 MXN7.86755 SGD
250 MXN19.66887 SGD
500 MXN39.33775 SGD
1000 MXN78.67550 SGD
2000 MXN157.35100 SGD
5000 MXN393.37750 SGD
10000 MXN786.75500 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 SGD12.71040 MXN
5 SGD63.55200 MXN
10 SGD127.10400 MXN
20 SGD254.20800 MXN
50 SGD635.52000 MXN
100 SGD1271.04000 MXN
250 SGD3177.60000 MXN
500 SGD6355.20000 MXN
1000 SGD12710.40000 MXN
2000 SGD25420.80000 MXN
5000 SGD63552.00000 MXN
10000 SGD127104.00000 MXN