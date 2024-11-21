500 Singapore dollars to Mexican pesos

Convert SGD to MXN at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Mex$15.17 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
SGD to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MXN
1 SGD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.384415.4080
Low14.994614.6875
Average15.177415.0882
Change0.03%3.22%
1 SGD to MXN stats

The performance of SGD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.3844 and a 30 day low of 14.9946. This means the 30 day average was 15.1774. The change for SGD to MXN was 0.03.

The performance of SGD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.4080 and a 90 day low of 14.6875. This means the 90 day average was 15.0882. The change for SGD to MXN was 3.22.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.951.5370.79284.4857.244.464
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,758.711.6170.83388.9087.6194.698
1 AUD0.65110,362.40.61810.51554.9744.7112.905

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 SGD15.16630 MXN
5 SGD75.83150 MXN
10 SGD151.66300 MXN
20 SGD303.32600 MXN
50 SGD758.31500 MXN
100 SGD1,516.63000 MXN
250 SGD3,791.57500 MXN
500 SGD7,583.15000 MXN
1000 SGD15,166.30000 MXN
2000 SGD30,332.60000 MXN
5000 SGD75,831.50000 MXN
10000 SGD151,663.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 MXN0.06594 SGD
5 MXN0.32968 SGD
10 MXN0.65936 SGD
20 MXN1.31872 SGD
50 MXN3.29680 SGD
100 MXN6.59359 SGD
250 MXN16.48398 SGD
500 MXN32.96795 SGD
1000 MXN65.93590 SGD
2000 MXN131.87180 SGD
5000 MXN329.67950 SGD
10000 MXN659.35900 SGD