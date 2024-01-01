Haitian Gourde (HTG)

Currency name

Haitian Gourde

G

HTG exchange rates

 USD SGD ZAR CAD GBP INR EUR AUD
From HTG0.00755 0.01014 0.14286 0.01025 0.00594 0.62691 0.00695 0.01156
To HTG132.43000 98.62600 6.99999 97.57230 168.49100 1.59513 143.94500 86.49000

All Haitian gourde Exchange Rates