Haitian gourdes to Swiss francs today

Convert HTG to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
6.74 chf

1.000 HTG = 0.006744 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
Wise

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Swiss Franc
1 HTG0.00674 CHF
5 HTG0.03372 CHF
10 HTG0.06744 CHF
20 HTG0.13488 CHF
50 HTG0.33719 CHF
100 HTG0.67438 CHF
250 HTG1.68594 CHF
500 HTG3.37189 CHF
1000 HTG6.74377 CHF
2000 HTG13.48754 CHF
5000 HTG33.71885 CHF
10000 HTG67.43770 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Haitian Gourde
1 CHF148.28500 HTG
5 CHF741.42500 HTG
10 CHF1,482.85000 HTG
20 CHF2,965.70000 HTG
50 CHF7,414.25000 HTG
100 CHF14,828.50000 HTG
250 CHF37,071.25000 HTG
500 CHF74,142.50000 HTG
1000 CHF148,285.00000 HTG
2000 CHF296,570.00000 HTG
5000 CHF741,425.00000 HTG
10000 CHF1,482,850.00000 HTG