250 Haitian gourdes to Swiss francs

Convert HTG to CHF at the real exchange rate

250 htg
1.62 chf

G1.000 HTG = SFr.0.006497 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
HTG to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CHF
1 HTG to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00660.0069
Low0.00640.0064
Average0.00650.0067
Change-0.45%-3.53%
1 HTG to CHF stats

The performance of HTG to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0066 and a 30 day low of 0.0064. This means the 30 day average was 0.0065. The change for HTG to CHF was -0.45.

The performance of HTG to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0069 and a 90 day low of 0.0064. This means the 90 day average was 0.0067. The change for HTG to CHF was -3.53.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Swiss Franc
1 HTG0.00650 CHF
5 HTG0.03248 CHF
10 HTG0.06497 CHF
20 HTG0.12993 CHF
50 HTG0.32483 CHF
100 HTG0.64967 CHF
250 HTG1.62417 CHF
500 HTG3.24834 CHF
1000 HTG6.49668 CHF
2000 HTG12.99336 CHF
5000 HTG32.48340 CHF
10000 HTG64.96680 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Haitian Gourde
1 CHF153.92500 HTG
5 CHF769.62500 HTG
10 CHF1,539.25000 HTG
20 CHF3,078.50000 HTG
50 CHF7,696.25000 HTG
100 CHF15,392.50000 HTG
250 CHF38,481.25000 HTG
500 CHF76,962.50000 HTG
1000 CHF153,925.00000 HTG
2000 CHF307,850.00000 HTG
5000 CHF769,625.00000 HTG
10000 CHF1,539,250.00000 HTG