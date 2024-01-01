Haitian gourdes to Romanian leus today

Convert HTG to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
34.55 ron

1.000 HTG = 0.03455 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45
How to convert Haitian gourdes to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Romanian Leu
1 HTG0.03455 RON
5 HTG0.17277 RON
10 HTG0.34554 RON
20 HTG0.69107 RON
50 HTG1.72768 RON
100 HTG3.45535 RON
250 HTG8.63838 RON
500 HTG17.27675 RON
1000 HTG34.55350 RON
2000 HTG69.10700 RON
5000 HTG172.76750 RON
10000 HTG345.53500 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Haitian Gourde
1 RON28.94070 HTG
5 RON144.70350 HTG
10 RON289.40700 HTG
20 RON578.81400 HTG
50 RON1,447.03500 HTG
100 RON2,894.07000 HTG
250 RON7,235.17500 HTG
500 RON14,470.35000 HTG
1000 RON28,940.70000 HTG
2000 RON57,881.40000 HTG
5000 RON144,703.50000 HTG
10000 RON289,407.00000 HTG