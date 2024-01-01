500 Haitian gourdes to Romanian leus

Convert HTG to RON at the real exchange rate

500 htg
17.19 ron

G1.000 HTG = L0.03437 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:16
HTG to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RON
1 HTG to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03480.0353
Low0.03380.0338
Average0.03430.0347
Change-1.11%-0.44%
1 HTG to RON stats

The performance of HTG to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0348 and a 30 day low of 0.0338. This means the 30 day average was 0.0343. The change for HTG to RON was -1.11.

The performance of HTG to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0353 and a 90 day low of 0.0338. This means the 90 day average was 0.0347. The change for HTG to RON was -0.44.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Romanian Leu
1 HTG0.03437 RON
5 HTG0.17186 RON
10 HTG0.34372 RON
20 HTG0.68745 RON
50 HTG1.71862 RON
100 HTG3.43724 RON
250 HTG8.59310 RON
500 HTG17.18620 RON
1000 HTG34.37240 RON
2000 HTG68.74480 RON
5000 HTG171.86200 RON
10000 HTG343.72400 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Haitian Gourde
1 RON29.09310 HTG
5 RON145.46550 HTG
10 RON290.93100 HTG
20 RON581.86200 HTG
50 RON1,454.65500 HTG
100 RON2,909.31000 HTG
250 RON7,273.27500 HTG
500 RON14,546.55000 HTG
1000 RON29,093.10000 HTG
2000 RON58,186.20000 HTG
5000 RON145,465.50000 HTG
10000 RON290,931.00000 HTG