Haitian gourdes to Qatari rials today

Convert HTG to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
27.63 qar

1.000 HTG = 0.02763 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.3418.71.3510.78383.1250.9171.522
1 SGD0.746113.9541.0080.58462.0290.6841.136
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0720.0424.4450.0490.081
1 CAD0.740.99213.84310.5861.5350.6791.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Qatari Rial
1 HTG0.02763 QAR
5 HTG0.13816 QAR
10 HTG0.27633 QAR
20 HTG0.55266 QAR
50 HTG1.38164 QAR
100 HTG2.76328 QAR
250 HTG6.90820 QAR
500 HTG13.81640 QAR
1000 HTG27.63280 QAR
2000 HTG55.26560 QAR
5000 HTG138.16400 QAR
10000 HTG276.32800 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Haitian Gourde
1 QAR36.18890 HTG
5 QAR180.94450 HTG
10 QAR361.88900 HTG
20 QAR723.77800 HTG
50 QAR1,809.44500 HTG
100 QAR3,618.89000 HTG
250 QAR9,047.22500 HTG
500 QAR18,094.45000 HTG
1000 QAR36,188.90000 HTG
2000 QAR72,377.80000 HTG
5000 QAR180,944.50000 HTG
10000 QAR361,889.00000 HTG