Haitian gourdes to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert HTG to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
2,303.29 lkr

1.000 HTG = 2.303 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:41
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 HTG2.30329 LKR
5 HTG11.51645 LKR
10 HTG23.03290 LKR
20 HTG46.06580 LKR
50 HTG115.16450 LKR
100 HTG230.32900 LKR
250 HTG575.82250 LKR
500 HTG1,151.64500 LKR
1000 HTG2,303.29000 LKR
2000 HTG4,606.58000 LKR
5000 HTG11,516.45000 LKR
10000 HTG23,032.90000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Haitian Gourde
1 LKR0.43416 HTG
5 LKR2.17081 HTG
10 LKR4.34162 HTG
20 LKR8.68324 HTG
50 LKR21.70810 HTG
100 LKR43.41620 HTG
250 LKR108.54050 HTG
500 LKR217.08100 HTG
1000 LKR434.16200 HTG
2000 LKR868.32400 HTG
5000 LKR2,170.81000 HTG
10000 LKR4,341.62000 HTG