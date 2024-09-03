Haitian gourde to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 2.281 today, reflecting a 0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -0.139% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2.294 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.273 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.386% increase in value.