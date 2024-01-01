20 Haitian gourdes to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert HTG to LKR at the real exchange rate

20 htg
45.62 lkr

G1.000 HTG = Sr2.281 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
HTG to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LKR
1 HTG to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.29912.3204
Low2.27202.2720
Average2.28252.2949
Change-0.79%0.04%
1 HTG to LKR stats

The performance of HTG to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2991 and a 30 day low of 2.2720. This means the 30 day average was 2.2825. The change for HTG to LKR was -0.79.

The performance of HTG to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3204 and a 90 day low of 2.2720. This means the 90 day average was 2.2949. The change for HTG to LKR was 0.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 HTG2.28091 LKR
5 HTG11.40455 LKR
10 HTG22.80910 LKR
20 HTG45.61820 LKR
50 HTG114.04550 LKR
100 HTG228.09100 LKR
250 HTG570.22750 LKR
500 HTG1,140.45500 LKR
1000 HTG2,280.91000 LKR
2000 HTG4,561.82000 LKR
5000 HTG11,404.55000 LKR
10000 HTG22,809.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Haitian Gourde
1 LKR0.43842 HTG
5 LKR2.19211 HTG
10 LKR4.38421 HTG
20 LKR8.76842 HTG
50 LKR21.92105 HTG
100 LKR43.84210 HTG
250 LKR109.60525 HTG
500 LKR219.21050 HTG
1000 LKR438.42100 HTG
2000 LKR876.84200 HTG
5000 LKR2,192.10500 HTG
10000 LKR4,384.21000 HTG