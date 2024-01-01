Haitian gourdes to Czech korunas today

Convert HTG to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
175.65 czk

1.000 HTG = 0.1756 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.7561.3520.78483.1580.9191.526
1 SGD0.745113.9811.0080.58561.9860.6851.137
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0720.0424.4340.0490.081
1 CAD0.740.99213.87210.5861.5030.6791.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Czech Republic Koruna
1 HTG0.17565 CZK
5 HTG0.87824 CZK
10 HTG1.75647 CZK
20 HTG3.51294 CZK
50 HTG8.78235 CZK
100 HTG17.56470 CZK
250 HTG43.91175 CZK
500 HTG87.82350 CZK
1000 HTG175.64700 CZK
2000 HTG351.29400 CZK
5000 HTG878.23500 CZK
10000 HTG1,756.47000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Haitian Gourde
1 CZK5.69323 HTG
5 CZK28.46615 HTG
10 CZK56.93230 HTG
20 CZK113.86460 HTG
50 CZK284.66150 HTG
100 CZK569.32300 HTG
250 CZK1,423.30750 HTG
500 CZK2,846.61500 HTG
1000 CZK5,693.23000 HTG
2000 CZK11,386.46000 HTG
5000 CZK28,466.15000 HTG
10000 CZK56,932.30000 HTG