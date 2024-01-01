500 Haitian gourdes to Czech korunas

Convert HTG to CZK at the real exchange rate

500 htg
86.64 czk

G1.000 HTG = Kč0.1733 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 HTG to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17680.1785
Low0.17020.1702
Average0.17340.1751
Change-2.01%1.40%
View full history

1 HTG to CZK stats

The performance of HTG to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1768 and a 30 day low of 0.1702. This means the 30 day average was 0.1734. The change for HTG to CZK was -2.01.

The performance of HTG to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1785 and a 90 day low of 0.1702. This means the 90 day average was 0.1751. The change for HTG to CZK was 1.40.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.30917.9731.3540.76283.9620.9061.485
1 SGD0.764113.7261.0340.58264.1250.6921.134
1 ZAR0.0560.07310.0750.0424.6720.050.083
1 CAD0.7380.96713.27210.56362.0030.6691.097

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Czech Republic Koruna
1 HTG0.17328 CZK
5 HTG0.86639 CZK
10 HTG1.73278 CZK
20 HTG3.46556 CZK
50 HTG8.66390 CZK
100 HTG17.32780 CZK
250 HTG43.31950 CZK
500 HTG86.63900 CZK
1000 HTG173.27800 CZK
2000 HTG346.55600 CZK
5000 HTG866.39000 CZK
10000 HTG1,732.78000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Haitian Gourde
1 CZK5.77108 HTG
5 CZK28.85540 HTG
10 CZK57.71080 HTG
20 CZK115.42160 HTG
50 CZK288.55400 HTG
100 CZK577.10800 HTG
250 CZK1,442.77000 HTG
500 CZK2,885.54000 HTG
1000 CZK5,771.08000 HTG
2000 CZK11,542.16000 HTG
5000 CZK28,855.40000 HTG
10000 CZK57,710.80000 HTG