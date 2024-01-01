Haitian gourdes to Philippine pesos today

Convert HTG to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
425.22 php

1.000 HTG = 0.4252 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
How to convert Haitian gourdes to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Philippine Peso
1 HTG0.42522 PHP
5 HTG2.12609 PHP
10 HTG4.25217 PHP
20 HTG8.50434 PHP
50 HTG21.26085 PHP
100 HTG42.52170 PHP
250 HTG106.30425 PHP
500 HTG212.60850 PHP
1000 HTG425.21700 PHP
2000 HTG850.43400 PHP
5000 HTG2,126.08500 PHP
10000 HTG4,252.17000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Haitian Gourde
1 PHP2.35174 HTG
5 PHP11.75870 HTG
10 PHP23.51740 HTG
20 PHP47.03480 HTG
50 PHP117.58700 HTG
100 PHP235.17400 HTG
250 PHP587.93500 HTG
500 PHP1,175.87000 HTG
1000 PHP2,351.74000 HTG
2000 PHP4,703.48000 HTG
5000 PHP11,758.70000 HTG
10000 PHP23,517.40000 HTG