Haitian gourdes to Aruban florins today

Convert HTG to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
13.56 awg

1.000 HTG = 0.01356 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Aruban Florin
1 HTG0.01356 AWG
5 HTG0.06781 AWG
10 HTG0.13563 AWG
20 HTG0.27125 AWG
50 HTG0.67813 AWG
100 HTG1.35626 AWG
250 HTG3.39065 AWG
500 HTG6.78130 AWG
1000 HTG13.56260 AWG
2000 HTG27.12520 AWG
5000 HTG67.81300 AWG
10000 HTG135.62600 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Haitian Gourde
1 AWG73.73240 HTG
5 AWG368.66200 HTG
10 AWG737.32400 HTG
20 AWG1,474.64800 HTG
50 AWG3,686.62000 HTG
100 AWG7,373.24000 HTG
250 AWG18,433.10000 HTG
500 AWG36,866.20000 HTG
1000 AWG73,732.40000 HTG
2000 AWG147,464.80000 HTG
5000 AWG368,662.00000 HTG
10000 AWG737,324.00000 HTG