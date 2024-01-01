Haitian gourdes to Samoan talas today

Convert HTG to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
20.56 wst

1.000 HTG = 0.02056 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.651.4731.660.96818.196
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1631.7251.9441.13421.309
1 USD0.9170.783183.1081.351.5220.88816.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Samoan Tala
1 HTG0.02056 WST
5 HTG0.10281 WST
10 HTG0.20561 WST
20 HTG0.41123 WST
50 HTG1.02807 WST
100 HTG2.05613 WST
250 HTG5.14033 WST
500 HTG10.28065 WST
1000 HTG20.56130 WST
2000 HTG41.12260 WST
5000 HTG102.80650 WST
10000 HTG205.61300 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Haitian Gourde
1 WST48.63500 HTG
5 WST243.17500 HTG
10 WST486.35000 HTG
20 WST972.70000 HTG
50 WST2,431.75000 HTG
100 WST4,863.50000 HTG
250 WST12,158.75000 HTG
500 WST24,317.50000 HTG
1000 WST48,635.00000 HTG
2000 WST97,270.00000 HTG
5000 WST243,175.00000 HTG
10000 WST486,350.00000 HTG