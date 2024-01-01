1 thousand Haitian gourdes to Samoan talas

Convert HTG to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
20.53 wst

G1.000 HTG = WS$0.02053 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:36
HTG to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

WST
1 HTG to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02110.0211
Low0.02050.0204
Average0.02080.0207
Change-2.50%0.42%
1 HTG to WST stats

The performance of HTG to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0211 and a 30 day low of 0.0205. This means the 30 day average was 0.0208. The change for HTG to WST was -2.50.

The performance of HTG to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0211 and a 90 day low of 0.0204. This means the 90 day average was 0.0207. The change for HTG to WST was 0.42.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Samoan Tala
1 HTG0.02053 WST
5 HTG0.10266 WST
10 HTG0.20531 WST
20 HTG0.41062 WST
50 HTG1.02656 WST
100 HTG2.05311 WST
250 HTG5.13278 WST
500 HTG10.26555 WST
1000 HTG20.53110 WST
2000 HTG41.06220 WST
5000 HTG102.65550 WST
10000 HTG205.31100 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Haitian Gourde
1 WST48.70650 HTG
5 WST243.53250 HTG
10 WST487.06500 HTG
20 WST974.13000 HTG
50 WST2,435.32500 HTG
100 WST4,870.65000 HTG
250 WST12,176.62500 HTG
500 WST24,353.25000 HTG
1000 WST48,706.50000 HTG
2000 WST97,413.00000 HTG
5000 WST243,532.50000 HTG
10000 WST487,065.00000 HTG