Haitian gourdes to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert HTG to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
294.36 uah

1.000 HTG = 0.2944 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.651.4731.660.96818.196
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1631.7251.9441.13421.309
1 USD0.9170.783183.1081.351.5220.88816.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 HTG0.29436 UAH
5 HTG1.47180 UAH
10 HTG2.94361 UAH
20 HTG5.88722 UAH
50 HTG14.71805 UAH
100 HTG29.43610 UAH
250 HTG73.59025 UAH
500 HTG147.18050 UAH
1000 HTG294.36100 UAH
2000 HTG588.72200 UAH
5000 HTG1,471.80500 UAH
10000 HTG2,943.61000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Haitian Gourde
1 UAH3.39719 HTG
5 UAH16.98595 HTG
10 UAH33.97190 HTG
20 UAH67.94380 HTG
50 UAH169.85950 HTG
100 UAH339.71900 HTG
250 UAH849.29750 HTG
500 UAH1,698.59500 HTG
1000 UAH3,397.19000 HTG
2000 UAH6,794.38000 HTG
5000 UAH16,985.95000 HTG
10000 UAH33,971.90000 HTG