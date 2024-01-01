1 Haitian gourde to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert HTG to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 htg
0.31 uah

G1.000 HTG = ₴0.3124 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
HTG to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UAH
1 HTG to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31260.3138
Low0.30890.3018
Average0.31120.3086
Change0.24%3.51%
1 HTG to UAH stats

The performance of HTG to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3126 and a 30 day low of 0.3089. This means the 30 day average was 0.3112. The change for HTG to UAH was 0.24.

The performance of HTG to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3138 and a 90 day low of 0.3018. This means the 90 day average was 0.3086. The change for HTG to UAH was 3.51.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 HTG0.31238 UAH
5 HTG1.56191 UAH
10 HTG3.12381 UAH
20 HTG6.24762 UAH
50 HTG15.61905 UAH
100 HTG31.23810 UAH
250 HTG78.09525 UAH
500 HTG156.19050 UAH
1000 HTG312.38100 UAH
2000 HTG624.76200 UAH
5000 HTG1,561.90500 UAH
10000 HTG3,123.81000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Haitian Gourde
1 UAH3.20122 HTG
5 UAH16.00610 HTG
10 UAH32.01220 HTG
20 UAH64.02440 HTG
50 UAH160.06100 HTG
100 UAH320.12200 HTG
250 UAH800.30500 HTG
500 UAH1,600.61000 HTG
1000 UAH3,201.22000 HTG
2000 UAH6,402.44000 HTG
5000 UAH16,006.10000 HTG
10000 UAH32,012.20000 HTG