Haitian gourdes to Pakistani rupees today

Convert HTG to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
2,110.91 pkr

1.000 HTG = 2.111 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.0990.6431.4731.660.96818.192
1 GBP1.17111.277106.151.7251.9441.13421.304
1 USD0.9170.783183.1251.3511.5220.88816.683
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Pakistani Rupee
1 HTG2.11091 PKR
5 HTG10.55455 PKR
10 HTG21.10910 PKR
20 HTG42.21820 PKR
50 HTG105.54550 PKR
100 HTG211.09100 PKR
250 HTG527.72750 PKR
500 HTG1,055.45500 PKR
1000 HTG2,110.91000 PKR
2000 HTG4,221.82000 PKR
5000 HTG10,554.55000 PKR
10000 HTG21,109.10000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Haitian Gourde
1 PKR0.47373 HTG
5 PKR2.36865 HTG
10 PKR4.73729 HTG
20 PKR9.47458 HTG
50 PKR23.68645 HTG
100 PKR47.37290 HTG
250 PKR118.43225 HTG
500 PKR236.86450 HTG
1000 PKR473.72900 HTG
2000 PKR947.45800 HTG
5000 PKR2,368.64500 HTG
10000 PKR4,737.29000 HTG