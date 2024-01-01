250 Haitian gourdes to Pakistani rupees

Convert HTG to PKR at the real exchange rate

250 htg
532.27 pkr

G1.000 HTG = ₨2.129 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:10
HTG to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PKR
1 HTG to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.12922.1292
Low2.11932.0975
Average2.12372.1167
Change0.19%1.26%
1 HTG to PKR stats

The performance of HTG to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1292 and a 30 day low of 2.1193. This means the 30 day average was 2.1237. The change for HTG to PKR was 0.19.

The performance of HTG to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1292 and a 90 day low of 2.0975. This means the 90 day average was 2.1167. The change for HTG to PKR was 1.26.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

