Haitian Gourde (HTG)
Currency name
Haitian Gourde
Currency symbol
G
HTG exchange rates
|USD
|SGD
|ZAR
|CAD
|GBP
|INR
|EUR
|AUD
|From HTG
|0.00760
|0.01009
|0.13900
|0.01055
|0.00594
|0.63706
|0.00697
|0.01167
|To HTG
|131.54400
|99.15500
|7.19398
|94.82360
|168.44200
|1.56972
|143.52100
|85.65490
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.